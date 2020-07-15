UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Opens Way For Tougher Sanctions On Russia-Germany Pipeline

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Pompeo opens way for tougher sanctions on Russia-Germany pipeline

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday opened the way for tougher sanctions to stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that Russia is building to US ally Germany.

"Our expectation is that those who participate in the continued project will be subject to review for potential consequences," Pompeo told a news conference.

President Donald Trump last year signed legislation that targets contractors working on the 10-billion-euro ($11 billion) project as well as another Russian gas project, TurkStream.

But while those sanctions focused on technical assistance, the separate Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act lays out harsh measures that can include severing access to the US financial system.

After President Donald Trump reluctantly signed the act in 2017, then secretary of state Rex Tillerson exempted Nord Stream 2 as the work on the project had begun before the law was passed.

Pompeo announced revised guidelines to lift that exemption, allowing Nord Stream 2 participants to be hit by the broader sanctions.

His decision does not in itself authorize any action, which still needs to be determined by the administration.

Germany had voiced anger over the earlier sanctions, saying that they interfered in its internal affairs.

But Chris Robinson, a senior US diplomat handling Russia, noted that some other European allies felt differently.

"We are adding our voice to those European voices today that are concerned about Russian aggression," Robinson told reporters.

"The tools that we have made available today help reinforce that message," he said.

Germany, despite political differences with Russia, sees the project as ensuring a more stable source of energy to Europe's largest economy.

But critics say that the pipeline will let Russia take a detour from Ukraine, which is battling Russian-backed separatists.

"The Kremlin has continued to push Nord Stream 2 in its effort to exploit and expand European dependence on Russian energy," said Frank Fannon, the assistant secretary of state for energy resources.

"Ukraine's energy infrastructure serves as a deterrent to Russian aggression. Yet the Kremlin now seeks to undermine Ukraine, by making that infrastructure obsolete," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in January that he hoped the project would be completed by early 2021 after "several months" of delay caused by the US sanctions.

The latest US action comes despite Trump's efforts to build relations with Putin, including inviting him to an expanded summit of the Group of Seven industrial democracies.

But Trump has tense relations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and has been harshly critical of her over the pipeline, earlier saying Berlin was "captive" to Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German Trump Germany Berlin Nord Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel January Gas 2017 From Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

Italian driver jailed over school bus hijacking

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.