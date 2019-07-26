UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Raab Discuss 'key Global Priorities' In Call

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

Pompeo, Raab discuss 'key global priorities' in call

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed "key global priorities," including relations with Iran, in a phone call with his newly appointed British counterpart Dominic Raab, the State Department said Thursday.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today to discuss key global priorities, including countering Iran's attempts to expand its nuclear program," said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

She did not mention whether the conversation touched on increased tensions with Tehran over Iran's detention of a British-flagged tanker on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz.

The seizure has been seen as a tit-for-tat move after British authorities detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar earlier this month on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

Although Trump has adopted a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran this year, his administration has made clear the tanker is primarily London's issue.

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's approach to handling the crisis will be under close scrutiny. It is unclear whether Johnson, who took office Wednesday, will adopt the same hardline approach to Iran as Trump.

In May 2018, while serving as foreign secretary under former prime minister Theresa May, Johnson went to Washington to try to persuade Trump not to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

He now hopes to seal a trade deal with the US to compensate for a no-deal Brexit.

Ortagus added that Pompeo and Raab discussed "strengthening the NATO Alliance" during their call, an organization that President Donald Trump has previously criticized.

"We value our close ties with the United Kingdom as we work together to address the world's security challenges," Pompeo tweeted.

Next week, Pompeo will attend a gathering in Thailand for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as meetings with officials in Australia and Micronesia.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Thailand Australia Syria Iran Washington Nuclear Oil Trump London Gibraltar Tehran Same Alliance United Kingdom Micronesia Turkish Lira Brexit May July 2018 Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

10 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

10 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

10 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

11 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

11 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.