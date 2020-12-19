Pompeo says Russia 'pretty clearly' behind major cyberattack

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that Russia was behind the devastating cyberattack on several US government agencies that also hit targets worldwide.

"There was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of US government systems," Pompeo told The Mark Levin Show.

"This was a very significant effort, and I think it's the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity."