UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Russia 'pretty Clearly' Behind Major Cyberattack

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Pompeo says Russia 'pretty clearly' behind major cyberattack

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that Russia was behind the devastating cyberattack on several US government agencies that also hit targets worldwide.

"There was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of US government systems," Pompeo told The Mark Levin Show.

"This was a very significant effort, and I think it's the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity."

Related Topics

Russia Levin Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 December 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

9 hours ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

10 hours ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

11 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.