Pompeo Says US Designating Yemen's Huthis A Terrorist Group

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States will designate Yemen's Huthi rebels as a terrorist group, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday, a late-term move that aid groups fear will worsen a humanitarian crisis.

"The designations are intended to hold Ansar Allah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure and commercial shipping," Pompeo said in a statement, using the official name of the Huthi movement.

It has led a brutal campaign that has "killed many people, continues to destabilize the region and denies Yemenis a peaceful solution to the conflict in their country," he added.

Pompeo insisted that the designations, which will come into effect a day before Biden takes office on January 19, will not impact relief work.

"We are planning to put in place measures to reduce their impact on certain humanitarian activity and imports into Yemen," Pompeo said.

