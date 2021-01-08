Pompeo says US not 'banana republic' after mob attacks Capitol

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday hit back at assertions that a mob attack on the Capitol showed the United States to be a "banana republic," alleged by foreign critics as well as former president George W. Bush.

"The slander reveals a faulty understanding of banana republics and of democracy in America," the Trump loyalist and top US diplomat wrote on Twitter.