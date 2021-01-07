Pompeo says violent protest 'intolerable both at home and abroad'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, on Wednesday condemned a pro-Trump mob for storming the Capitol, saying that the United States always condemned political violence.

"I have travelled to many countries and always support the right of every human being to protest peacefully for their beliefs and their causes," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

"But violence, putting at risk the safety of others including those tasked with providing security for all of us, is intolerable both at home and abroad."