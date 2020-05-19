UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Watchdog Firing Not 'act Of Retaliation'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Pompeo says watchdog firing not 'act of retaliation'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he sought the firing of a watchdog because he undermined the State Department's mission and denied the move was retaliation for an investigation.

"It's simply not possible for this to be an act of retaliation. End of story," Pompeo told The Washington Post in his first public comment on the sacking of Inspector General Steve Linick.

