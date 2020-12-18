UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Seeks To Soothe Turkey After US Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Pompeo seeks to soothe Turkey after US sanctions

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Top US diplomat Mike Pompeo has assured his Turkish counterpart that American sanctions imposed on Ankara for its acquisition of a Russian missile defense system were not intended to weaken the country's military capabilities.

Pompeo spoke this week with Mevlut Cavusoglu and "stressed that the goal of the sanctions is to prevent Russia from receiving substantial revenue, access, and influence," State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said Thursday.

The sanctions imposed over the S-400 system "are not intended to undermine the military capabilities or combat readiness of Turkey or any other US Ally or partner," Brown said in a statement.

Pompeo also "urged Turkey to resolve the S-400 issue in a manner consistent with our decades-long history of defense-sector cooperation and to re-commit itself to its NATO obligations to purchase NATO-interoperable weaponry.

" Washington on Monday made good on threats to punish Turkey for buying the major Russian missile defense system, imposing rare sanctions against a NATO ally.

It specifically targeted Turkey's military procurement agency, banning all US export licenses and loan credits for the agency, and said it would not allow its president to travel or hold assets in the United States.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday denounced the US move.

"What kind of an alliance is this?" Erdogan asked during a televised speech in Ankara. "This decision is an open attack on our sovereignty."

Related Topics

Attack NATO Loan Russia Turkey Washington Ankara Alliance United States Tayyip Erdogan All From Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review regi ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document&#039; approved ..

8 hours ago

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

9 hours ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

9 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage futu ..

9 hours ago

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Scien ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.