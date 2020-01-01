UrduPoint.com
Pompeo: 'Terrorists' Behind US Embassy Attack In Iraq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:40 AM

Pompeo: 'Terrorists' behind US embassy attack in Iraq

Washington, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the attack on the US embassy in Iraq was organized by terrorists, and he named those he said were behind it.

"The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists - Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-Khazali - and abetted by Iranian proxies - Hadi al-Amari and Faleh al-Fayyad," Pompeo said in a tweet.

The tweet included photos that Pompeo said showed all four men outside the US embassy, which was stormed Tuesday by pro-Iranian protesters enraged by US airstrikes against an Iranian backed militant group on Sunday.

