UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Visit Cyprus, Seek 'peaceful' Solution To Turkey Tension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Pompeo to visit Cyprus, seek 'peaceful' solution to Turkey tension

Washington, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday he will visit Cyprus to seek a peaceful solution to mounting Mediterranean tensions as he called on Turkey to pull back its forces.

Pompeo will hold talks in Cyprus on Saturday after a trip to Doha where he will help inaugurate long-awaited talks between Afghanistan's government and the Taliban.

The top US diplomat said his trip to Cyprus would complement phone calls by President Donald Trump with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The dispute "has to be resolved in a way that's diplomatic and peaceful," Pompeo told reporters on his plane.

"So I'll be working on that project as well, trying to make sure that I understand the risks that are associated from the people of Cyprus' perspective," he said.

Pompeo credited Germany with seeking to lower tensions. France has also been active on the maritime rift and has staunchly backed Greece and Cyprus.

"We hope there will be real conversations and we hope the military assets that are there will be withdrawn so that these conversations can take place," Pompeo said.

Turkey, which is hunting for gas and oil reserves in waters claimed by fellow NATO member Greece, last month deployed an exploration vessel backed by military frigates.

Greece responded with naval exercises as a warning.

Pompeo's trip comes shortly after the United States had lifted a decades-old arms embargo on Cyprus, outraging Turkey.

The move was aimed at bringing stability to the divided island but critics said it had the opposite effect, pushing Cyprus to cooperate with other nations such as Russia.

Turkey has occupied the north of Cyprus since 1974, when it invaded in response to a coup engineered by military leaders in Athens seeking to unify the majority-Greek island with Greece.

Pompeo canceled a trip planned to Cyprus earlier this year as tensions soared between the United States and Iran.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Prime Minister Iran Russia Turkey France Oil Visit Trump Germany Athens Doha United States Cyprus Greece Tayyip Erdogan Gas From Government Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

10 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

9 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

9 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.