Pompeo urges Afghan talks to 'seize opportunity'

Doha, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday urged the rival sides at Afghan peace talks to "seize the opportunity" to secure peace for the sake of future generations.

"We will undoubtedly counter many challenges in the talks over the coming days, weeks and months.

Remember you are acting not only for this generation of Afghans but for future generations as well, your children and your grandchildren," he said at an opening ceremony.