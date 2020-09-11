UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Urges Afghanistan Not To Squander 'historic Opportunity'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Pompeo urges Afghanistan not to squander 'historic opportunity'

Washington, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday welcomed the announcement of talks between Afghanistan's government and the Taliban, urging them not to squander the "historic opportunity.""The start of these talks marks a historic opportunity for Afghanistan to bring an end to four decades of war and bloodshed," Pompeo said in a statement.

"This opportunity must not be squandered."

