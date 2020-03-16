Pompeo warns China against 'outlandish rumors' on coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned China on Monday not to spread disinformation on the novel coronavirus after an official in Beijing promoted a conspiracy theory on US involvement.

In a phone call with senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi, Pompeo "stressed that this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumors, but rather a time for all nations to come together to fight this common threat," the State Department said.