Pompeo Warns Iran Of 'decisive Response' If Harm In Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 10:00 AM

Pompeo warns Iran of 'decisive response' if harm in Iraq

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday warned Iran of a "decisive" response if US interests are harmed in Iraq, after a series of rocket attacks on bases.

"We must... use this opportunity to remind Iran's leaders that any attacks by them, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies or our interests will be answered with a decisive US response," Pompeo said in a statement.

"Iran must respect the sovereignty of its neighbors and immediately cease its provision of lethal aid and support to third parties in Iraq and throughout the region," he said.

The United States has expressed mounting concern about the flurry of attacks on Iraqi bases used by US troops.

Two rocket attacks this week targeted a compound near Baghdad International Airport, which houses US troops, with an incident Monday wounding Iraqi troops.

"We hope and pray these brave Iraqis will quickly and fully recover from their injuries," Pompeo said.

Pompeo, who has repeatedly warned Tehran, pinned the blame for the latest attacks squarely on "Iran's proxies."

