Pompeo Warns Of New Countermeasures After 'sad Day' For Hong Kong

Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:30 PM

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tuesday warned Beijing of new countermeasures following what he called a "sad day," as China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong.

"Today marks a sad day for Hong Kong, and for freedom-loving people across China," Pompeo said in a statement.

"Per President (Donald) Trump's instruction, we will eliminate policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment, with few exceptions," he said.

