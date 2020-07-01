Pompeo warns of new countermeasures after 'sad day' for Hong Kong

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tuesday warned Beijing of new countermeasures following what he called a "sad day," as China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong.

"Today marks a sad day for Hong Kong, and for freedom-loving people across China," Pompeo said in a statement.

"Per President (Donald) Trump's instruction, we will eliminate policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment, with few exceptions," he said.