Pompeo Welcomes New Iraq Government, Extends Iran Sanctions Waiver

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:50 AM

Pompeo welcomes new Iraq government, extends Iran sanctions waiver

Washington, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed Iraq's formation of a government after months of instability, and extended a waiver on Iran sanctions to ease pressure on the new leader.

In a phone call with Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi, Pompeo said the United States would not enforce sanctions on Iraq buying electricity from Iran for 120 days "as a display of our desire to help provide the right conditions for success," the State Department said.

