UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Wraps Up Greece Visit With Naval Base Tour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Pompeo wraps up Greece visit with naval base tour

Soúda, Greece, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday concludes a two-day visit to Greece on with a tour of a strategically vital NATO base.

Pompeo will visit the Souda facility in Crete with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a trip aimed at easing tensions between Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

Washington has urged the NATO allies and neighbours, who have agreed to continue exploratory talks interrupted in 2016, to find "good solutions" to disputes exacerbated by energy exploration disagreements.

"We hope the exploratory talks not only get kicked off right, but it's important that they're resolved in a way that delivers outcomes that each of the two nations find more than acceptable," Pompeo told Greek state agency ANA on Monday.

"It's not just talking, we need to get to good solutions," he added.

Greece and Turkey have spent weeks at loggerheads after Ankara sent exploration vessels into disputed, potentially resource-rich waters in a crisis that roped in other European powers and raised concern about a wider escalation.

In a joint statement on Monday after talks in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, Pompeo and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias said rival claims to territory in the Mediterranean should be resolved "peacefully in accordance with international law." The 110-acre (44-hectare) Naval Support Activity base at Souda is the foremost US naval facility in the eastern Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis -- who is hosting Pompeo at his family home in Crete -- wants closer military ties with the United States.

Pompeo last October signed a defence agreement with Greek authorities allowing US forces a broader use of Greek military facilities.

Greece intends to further upgrade the naval facilities at Souda for its own navy operations, Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos told parliament on Monday.

"Our country wants to make its presence felt in the eastern Mediterranean, and this will be done through the upgrade of Souda," Panagiotopoulos said, according to ANA.

On Wednesday, Pompeo will fly to Rome for meetings with Italian government and Vatican officials. He will subsequently visit Croatia.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Defence Minister Turkey Parliament Visit Thessaloniki Rome Ankara United States Croatia Greece October 2016 Family Government Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

35 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

35 minutes ago

â€˜Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

53 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

1 hour ago

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

1 hour ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.