Caracas, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :President Nicolas Maduro on Friday said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "war-mongering" tour of Venezuela's neighbors had failed.

"Mike Pompeo is on a war-mongering tour against Venezuela, but it has backfired on him...

and he has failed in all his attempts to get the governments of the continent to organize themselves in a war against Venezuela," Maduro said on state tv.

Pompeo has used his whistlestop four-nation South American visit to increase pressure on Maduro to leave power, saying his rule had "decimated the people of Venezuela" and "he has to leave."