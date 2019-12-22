UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pooran, Pollard Guide West Indies To 315-5 In ODI Decider

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 05:30 PM

Pooran, Pollard guide West Indies to 315-5 in ODI decider

Cuttack, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard hit attacking half-centuries to power the West Indies to 315 for five in the third and deciding one-day international against India on Sunday.

Pooran, who hit 89 off 63 balls, and Pollard, 74 not out, put on 135 runs for the fifth wicket as the West Indies put up a challenging total after being in trouble at 144 for four in Cuttack.

The left-right batting pair of Pooran and Pollard, who hit three fours and seven sixes in his 51-ball blitz, combined to rebuild the innings and then took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

India paceman Navdeep Saini claimed two wickets after being handed his ODI cap by skipper Virat Kohli who won the toss and elected to bowl in India's bid to clinch a series tied at 1-1.

The 27-year-old Saini got his maiden ODI wicket after sending the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer back to the pavilion for 37.

Hetmyer's wicket ended a 62-run third-wicket stand with Roston Chase who was bowled by a toe-crushing yorker from Saini for 38 to hurt the West Indies.

But Pooran counter attacked and completed his second successive fifty with a six off left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who went wicketless after coming into the game with 99 scalps.

He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his knock that lasted 64 balls before falling to Shardul Thakur with a mistimed hit to deep point.

Pollard hit two successive boundaries to raise his fifty and pulverised the bowling in the final few overs as West Indies managed 77 runs from the last 30 deliveries.

Openers Evin Lewis (21) and Shai Hope (42) put on 57 runs with some sedate batting that lay the foundations for West Indies total.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped three catches to give Chase (on nought), Hetmyer (on nine) and Pooran (on 52) extended stays at the wicket.

Related Topics

India Attack Cuttack Virat Kohli Evin Lewis Rishabh Pant Shardul Thakur Kuldeep Yadav Roston Chase Nicholas Pooran Shimron Hetmyer Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

36 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

36 minutes ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

51 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

1 hour ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.