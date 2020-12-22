UrduPoint.com
Pop Superstar Ariana Grande Announces Engagement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :US pop superstar Ariana Grande has announced her engagement to Los Angeles luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

The "Stuck With U" singer, 27, confirmed the news in an Instagram post Sunday showing photos of her fiance and her diamond engagement ring, with the caption "forever n then some." "Sooo happy for u guys!" wrote Kim Kardashian West, among the many celebrities responding to the announcement.

The couple publicly appeared dancing together earlier this year in the shot-from-home style music video for "Stuck With U," a bubblegum-sweet ode to isolation with close ones.

The charity track, also featuring Justin Bieber and recorded in California, was released in May and featured lyrics referring to couples living together during the pandemic.

"Lock the door and throw out the key. Can't fight this no more, it's just you and me," sang Grande.

Grande -- who has nearly 300 million followers across Instagram and Twitter -- was briefly engaged to "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson in 2018.

According to his real estate company's website Gomez, born and raised in southern California, has worked in the industry five years and boasts "one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city."Scooter Braun, Grande's agent, wrote: "Congrats to these two amazing souls... Dalton you are a lucky man."The timing of Grande's announcement coincides with the release of her behind-the-scenes Netflix documentary film "ariana grande: excuse me, i love you."

