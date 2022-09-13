UrduPoint.com

Pope Arrives In Kazakhstan For Three-day Visit: AFP

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Pope arrives in Kazakhstan for three-day visit: AFP

Aboard the Papal Plane, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Pope Francis arrived Tuesday in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan for a three-day visit to take part in an inter-religious summit marked by the absence of Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill amid tensions over Ukraine.

His plane landed shortly after 5:15 pm (1115 GMT), an AFP journalist onboard said, and the 85-year-old pontiff was to be received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev before giving a first speech to the authorities and the diplomatic corps.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Kazakhstan at the same time as Francis during his first trip abroad since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Same Kazakhstan Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

1 hour ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

1 hour ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

2 hours ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

3 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.