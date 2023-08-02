Open Menu

Pope Arrives In Portugal For Global Catholic Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Pope arrives in Portugal for global Catholic festival

Lisbon, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon on Wednesday to gather with a million youngsters from across the world at a major Catholic festival, held as the Church reflects on its future.

The 86-year-old pontiff underwent major abdominal surgery just two months ago, but that did not stop an event-packed 42nd trip abroad, with 11 speeches and around 20 meetings scheduled.

The Argentine Jesuit, whose direct and spontaneous style has proved highly popular with young people, is expected to address youth-focused themes, from ecology and social justice to the war in Ukraine.

"I will come back rejuvenated" to Rome, Francis told reporters in Italian aboard the plane.

The five-day event, called World Youth Day, comes as Francis attempts to galvanise young Catholics at a time when secularism and priest paedophilia scandals cause some to abandon pews in Europe.

The pope, who is in increasingly fragile health and now uses a wheelchair or walking stick to get around, arrived at Lisbon's military airport at 9:45 am (0845 GMT).

He will then sit down with conservative Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Belem Palace.

Leslie Camichael, a 20-year-old student from Panama, was part of a group of several hundred pilgrims who turned out outside of the palace to welcome the pontiff.

"The pope is a very humble and charismatic person," she told AFP, adding that she had "very high expectations" for the youth gathering.

Organisers expect a million people from over 200 countries for the week of festive, cultural and spiritual events, which opened Tuesday with a huge mass on top of a hill overlooking the city and the Tagus river.

Pilgrims carrying flags thronged the streets of the capital, where roads were hung with banners and posters featuring the event's yellow, green and red logo.

