Pope awake, joking after hernia operation

Rome, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Pope Francis was said to be awake and cheerful Wednesday after undergoing a three-hour hernia operation which has revived concerns over the 86-year-old's increasingly fragile health.

The Argentine pontiff had been admitted earlier in the day to the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he is expected to stay for several days.

"The Holy Father reacted well both to the surgery and the anaesthesia. He is already awake.

.. he has already cracked a joke," the surgeon who operated on him, Sergio Alfieri, told reporters.

All papal audiences have been cancelled until June 18 to give the pontiff time to recover.

The Vatican press office said the operation "went without complications and lasted three hours".

The pope, who underwent colon surgery in 2021, was suffering from a hernia that was "causing recurrent, painful and worsening" symptoms, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said earlier.