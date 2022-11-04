Pope calls for global unity ahead of grand imam meeting in Bahrain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Awali, Bahrain, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pope Francis warned Friday the world is on the edge of a "delicate precipice" buffeted by "winds of war", during a trip aimed at building dialogue between faiths.

The 85-year-old Argentine decried the "opposing blocs" of East and West, a veiled reference to the standoff over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His comments came during a speech to religious leaders at the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue in the tiny Gulf state.

"We continue to find ourselves on the brink of a delicate precipice and we do not want to fall," he told an audience including Bahrain's king and Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Cairo's prestigious Al-Azhar mosque, a centre of Sunni learning.

Francis was to meet later with Tayeb.

In his speech, the pope said that "a few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs."