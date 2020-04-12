Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pope Francis on Sunday called for the reduction or forgiveness of the debt of poor nations suffering in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"May all nations be put in a position to meet the greatest needs of the moment through the reduction, if not the forgiveness, of the debt burdening the balance sheets of the poorest nations," the pope said in a livestreamed Easter message from an empty Saint Peter's Basilica.