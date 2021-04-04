Pope calls for vaccines to be shared with poorest nations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vatican City, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Pope Francis on Sunday called for vaccinations to be shared with the world's poorest countries, saying they were "an essential tool" in the fight against Covid-19.

"I urge the entire international community.

.. to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries," the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics said in his Easter address.