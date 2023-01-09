UrduPoint.com

Pope Cites Brazil In Critique Of Political Crises In Americas

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Pope cites Brazil in critique of political crises in Americas

Vatican City, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Pope Francis condemned on Monday a "weakening of democracy" in the Americas, citing the storming of government buildings in Brazil, in his yearly New Year's address to ambassadors.

"In many areas, a sign of the weakening of democracy is heightened political and social polarisation, which does not help to resolve the urgent problems of citizens," said Francis during his speech at the Vatican.

The Argentine pontiff cited "various countries of the Americas where political crises are laden with tensions and forms of violence that exacerbate social conflicts".

"I am thinking of these last few hours in Brazil," he said, in a line that was not included in the pre-released text.

He also cited Peru, where nationwide protests have killed at least 22 people, and a "worrying situation" in Haiti, where gang violence is ravaging the poverty-stricken country.

On Sunday in Brasilia, supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seat of power, in scenes reminiscent of the January 6, 2021, invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

Related Topics

Osama Bin Laden Democracy Trump Brasilia Brazil Peru Haiti January Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Minister of Education, Omani counterpart discuss c ..

Minister of Education, Omani counterpart discuss cooperation

5 minutes ago
 UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan ..

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods: Ant ..

1 hour ago
 LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualific ..

LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualification of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

2 hours ago
 BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

2 hours ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.