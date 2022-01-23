Pope 'concerned' over Ukraine, risk to European security

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pope Francis said Sunday he was following "with concern" rising tensions in Ukraine, and called for a day of prayer for peace next week.

"I am following with concern the rising tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to peace in Ukraine, and call into question the security of the European continent, with ever wider repercussions," he said following his Sunday Angelus prayer on St Peter's Square.