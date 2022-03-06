Pope deplores Ukraine "rivers of blood and tears"

(@FahadShabbir)

Vatican City, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Pope Francis on Sunday deplored what he termed the "rivers of blood and tears" flowing in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and demanded the creation of humanitarian corridors for refugees.

"Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine. This is not just a military operation but a war which is sowing death, destruction and misery," said the pontiff.

