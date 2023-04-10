Pope expresses 'deep concern' over Israel-Palestinian violence

Vatican City, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Pope Francis noted his "deep concern" on Sunday over a flare-up in tensions between Israel and Palestinians, delivering an Easter Mass in which he denounced the barriers to peace in the world.

He said the renewed violence "threatens the desired climate of trust and mutual respect needed to resume dialogue", addressing a crowd of some 100,000 gathered in Saint Peter's Square.

The Argentine pontiff, a week after leaving hospital, also cited a string of "stumbling blocks" to peace in the world during his traditional Easter message, making special mention of the war in Ukraine.

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said.

"Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families." He drew attention to conflicts around the world, from Syria to the Democratic Republic of Congo, and offered prayers for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

- Health concerns - The 86-year-old pope has returned to his duties after a recent stay in hospital following a bout of bronchitis.

On Saturday evening, he presided over the Vigil mass in Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, a two-and-a-half-hour ceremony performed before 8,000 people.

On Friday evening however, he stayed away from the Good Friday "Way of the Cross" service as a precaution because of the intense cold, the Vatican said. It was the first time he had missed the ceremony during his papacy, which began in 2013.

Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital on April 1 after a three-night stay for a bronchial infection. The pontiff has suffered several health issues in recent years, and it was his second stay in hospital since 2021.

Pope Francis has participated in various events since his hospital release, including washing the feet of 12 young prisoners on Holy Thursday.