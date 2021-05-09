Pope Francis calls for end to clashes in Jerusalem

Vatican City, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his concern at the unrest in Jerusalem, saying: "Violence only generates violence. Let's stop these clashes.""I pray so that this might be a place of encounter and not violent clashes, a place of prayer and of peace.

I invite everyone to seek shared resolutions so that the multireligious identity and multiculture of the holy city might be respected and so that fraternity might prevail," he said after reciting the Regina Caeli prayer.