UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis, Ex-pope Benedict Get Virus Vaccines: Vatican

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: Vatican

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Both Pope Francis and his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI, have received the coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The Argentine pontiff, 84, has previously spoken of the importance of the jab in the fight against Covid-19, which has severely curtailed his own love of being among his flock.

Under the Vatican's vaccination programme launched Wednesday, "the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and the Pope Emeritus," spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

It had already been reported that Francis, 84, had received the jab on Wednesday, but officials declined to confirm the news.

The Vatican News portal said Benedict, 93, was given a dose on Thursday morning.

The former pontiff, who stepped down in 2013, lives in a converted monastery in the Vatican gardens.

In an interview broadcast at the weekend, Francis urged people to get the vaccine.

"There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated," he told Canale 5.

The Vatican in December said it was "morally acceptable" for Catholics even where the vaccines had been developed using cell lines from aborted foetuses.

In his Christmas message last year, Francis also added his voice to calls for vaccines to be available across the globe, not just in rich countries.

He urged "vaccines for all, especially the most vulnerable and most in need in all regions of the planet".

Related Topics

Christmas December All From Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

6 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes daily flights to Doha

18 minutes ago

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

25 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

30 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

35 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.