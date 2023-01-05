(@FahadShabbir)

Vatican City, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Pope Francis led the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI on Thursday in front of tens of thousands of mourners in St Peter's Square, an event unprecedented in modern times.

Red-clad cardinals, dignitaries and thousands of priests and nuns from around the world gathered to say goodbye to the German theologian, who stunned the Catholic church in 2013 by becoming the first pontiff in six centuries to resign.