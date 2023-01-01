UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Pays Homage To 'beloved' Benedict

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Pope Francis pays homage to 'beloved' Benedict

Vatican City, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Pope Francis hailed the "beloved" Benedict XVI on Sunday in a New Year's Day service at the Vatican, the day after his predecessor died aged 95.

Benedict, a conservative intellectual who in 2013 became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign, died on Saturday at his home in a monastery inside the grounds of the Vatican.

His body will be moved on Monday morning to St Peter's Basilica, where for three days the public will be able to pay their respects before a funeral on Thursday overseen by Francis.

The ceremony will be "solemn but simple", the Vatican has said, after which he will be buried in the papal tombs under St Peter's Basilica.

The last papal funeral, of John Paul II in 2005, drew a million faithful and heads of state from around the world, although Benedict was a more divisive figure.

- Two men in white - US President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic, praised Benedict's "devotion to the Church", while Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed him as a "defender of traditional Christian values".

His death brought to an end an unprecedented situation in which two "men in white" -- Benedict and Francis -- had co-existed within the walls of the tiny city-state.

Benedict's health had been declining for a long time, and he had almost entirely withdrawn from public view when the Vatican revealed on Wednesday that his situation had worsened.

At a New Year's Eve service on Saturday evening, Francis paid tribute to his "dearest" predecessor, saying he was "so noble, so kind".

After the service on Sunday morning for the World Day of Peace at St Peter's Basilica, the pontiff will address the faithful in St Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer at 1100 GMT.

Francis, 86, has raised the prospect that he might follow Benedict's example and step down if he became unable to carry out his duties.

In July, suffering knee problems that have forced him to rely on a wheelchair, he admitted he needed to slow down or think about stepping aside.

And earlier in December, the Argentine revealed he had signed a resignation letter when he took office should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.

Related Topics

World Poor Russia Died Vladimir Putin July December Sunday Prayer Church Christian From Million

Recent Stories

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

6 minutes ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

3 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.