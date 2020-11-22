UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Presses Young Catholics For A New Economy

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Pope Francis presses young Catholics for a new economy

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pope Francis urged young Catholic entrepreneurs Saturday to develop a new, more just economic model that could save a mistreated planet while helping the poor and the excluded.

Francis spoke via a video message beamed to a virtual meeting of young business leaders and urged them to make major changes to global economic relationships.

"You recognize the urgent need for a different economic narrative," the pontiff said in comments translated into English.

"The present world system is certainly unsustainable from a number of points of view and is harming our sister earth, so gravely maltreated and despoiled, together with the poor and the excluded in our midst," the pope remarked.

He pointed out that the coronavirus epidemic had caused people to think about the situation the world found itself in.

"Once the present health crisis has passed, the worst reaction would be to fall even more deeply into feverish consumerism," Francis added.

The Argentinian-born pope has regularly taken capitalism to task, accusing it of indifference to social inequality and a party to the depletion of the planet's resources.

He pressed the young business leaders and academics from 115 countries to "give birth to an economic culture" that inspired trust and created resources "that will enlighten minds, warm hearts" and give "all young people, with no one excluded -- a vision of the future."

Related Topics

World Business Poor Young All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

1 hour ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

1 hour ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

1 hour ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

2 hours ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.