Pope Francis to visit Hungary, Slovakia in September

Vatican City, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Pope Francis said Sunday he would visit Hungary and Slovakia from September 12 to 15, including celebrating a mass in Hungarian capital Budapest.

"I'm happy to announce that from September 12 to 15.

.. I will go to Slovakia for a pastoral visit," Francis told pilgrims gathered on Rome's St Peter's Square for his traditional Sunday prayer, adding he would celebrate the closing mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest on September 12.