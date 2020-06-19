Pope has no foreign trips planned for 2020

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Pope Francis has no plans for trips abroad this year, the Vatican said Thursday, with the coronavirus pandemic presenting too high a risk for the elderly pontiff to travel.

Francis's diary had been practically empty in any case, with only one official trip scheduled before the virus hit Italy and the Vatican: a day-trip to Malta at the end of May, which was cancelled.

The 83-year old had been formally invited to visit Iraq, Cyprus, Indonesia and Montenegro. He had also expressed an interest in visiting South Sudan, where he has personally interceded in efforts to end the civil war there.

But Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists none of those would be happening in the near future, for "the Holy Father has no foreign trips planned this year".