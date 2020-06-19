UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Has No Foreign Trips Planned For 2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Pope has no foreign trips planned for 2020

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Pope Francis has no plans for trips abroad this year, the Vatican said Thursday, with the coronavirus pandemic presenting too high a risk for the elderly pontiff to travel.

Francis's diary had been practically empty in any case, with only one official trip scheduled before the virus hit Italy and the Vatican: a day-trip to Malta at the end of May, which was cancelled.

The 83-year old had been formally invited to visit Iraq, Cyprus, Indonesia and Montenegro. He had also expressed an interest in visiting South Sudan, where he has personally interceded in efforts to end the civil war there.

But Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists none of those would be happening in the near future, for "the Holy Father has no foreign trips planned this year".

Related Topics

Iraq Visit Indonesia Italy Sudan Cyprus Malta May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President issues federal decree promoting Jamal Al ..

26 minutes ago

Fitch lowers its outlook on India's economy to neg ..

7 minutes ago

Sharifs have many skeletons in cupboard: Aslam Iqb ..

7 minutes ago

Azerbaijan reinstates strict lockdown as virus cas ..

8 minutes ago

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

2 hours ago

Don't make Diack a scapegoat, defence pleas

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.