Pope heads to Catholic Malta with migrant message

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pope Francis heads Saturday for a two-day trip to Catholic-majority Malta where he will again highlight the plight of migrants, as the Ukraine war sends a stream of refugees across Europe.

The 85-year-old pontiff is the third pope since 1990 to visit the tiny Mediterranean archipelago, where Saint Paul was said to have shipwrecked in 60 AD -- and which wears its religion proudly.

Catholicism is part of the constitution, and 85 percent of the just over half-a-million residents declare themselves believers, while Malta is the only EU country that completely bans abortion.

But Malta is also a key destination for Pope Francis for its frontline role in managing the mass influx of migrants who try to reach Europe, with thousands arriving here by sea over the years.

During five speeches, one of them at a migrant centre, the pontiff is expected to repeat his calls for a better welcome for these arrivals -- particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a fresh migrant crisis on Europe's eastern flank.

"Malta is symbolic in several ways," said Bernard Valero, a former French diplomat and expert on the Mediterranean region, noting its strategic positioning between Europe and Africa and a "scene of the migration tragedy".

"And the islands themselves -- with a history of shipwrecks, of Saint Paul, of migration -- have a very strong religious symbolism", he told AFP.

Even in normal times, religion is evident everywhere in Malta, from the historic churches -- often illuminated -- to the streets where crosses are suspended above the road.

Ahead of the pope's visit, key sites have been spruced up, with new pavements laid, although preparations were forced to take a back seat due to March 26 general elections.

No sooner had the Labour government declared re-election, however, the political billboards were replaced with pictures of the smiling pontiff.