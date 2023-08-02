Open Menu

Pope Health In Focus Ahead Of Global Catholic Festival In Lisbon

Published August 02, 2023

Vatican City, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Pope Francis headed Wednesday towards Lisbon to gather with a million youngsters from across the world at a major Catholic festival, held as the Church reflects on its future.

The 86-year-old underwent major abdominal surgery just two months ago, but that has not stopped an event-packed 42nd trip abroad, with 11 speeches and around 20 meetings scheduled.

The Argentine Jesuit, whose direct and spontaneous style has proved highly popular with young people, is expected to address youth-focused themes, from ecology and social justice to the war in Ukraine.

The five-day event, called World Youth Day, comes as Francis attempts to galvanise young Catholics at a time when secularism and priest paedophilia scandals cause some to abandon pews in Europe.

The pope, who is in increasingly fragile health and now uses a wheelchair or walking stick to get around, is expected to arrive at Lisbon's military airport around 10:00 am (0900 GMT).

He will then sit down with conservative Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Belem Palace.

