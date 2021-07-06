UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope In 'good' Condition After Surgery, Faces Week In Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Pope in 'good' condition after surgery, faces week in hospital

Rome, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Pope Francis was doing well after surgery for an inflamed large colon, but the 84-year-old was expected to spend around seven days recovering in hospital, the Vatican said.

The pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday for a scheduled operation under general anaesthetic for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.

Francis "is in good general condition, alert and breathing spontaneously", spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement, adding that the surgery "lasted about three hours.

"A stay of about seven days is expected, barring complications," he said.

A week earlier, on the eve of the feast of Saints Peter and Paul, Francis seemed to hint at the upcoming operation, saying: "I ask you to pray for the pope, pray in a special way. The pope needs your prayers." The pontiff had already put his Wednesday general audience on hold for the summer, and has no other official appointments in his Calendar until Sunday, when he is due to lead the Angelus prayer.

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi sent Francis "affectionate get well soon wishes", while former pope Benedict XVI is also praying for him, according to the latter's private secretary Georg Ganswein.

The spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, and Sheikh Ahmed el Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, one of the Muslim world's leading authorities, both urged the pontiff a quick recovery.

Francis is in the same suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital that was used by Pope John Paul II.

The late pope underwent surgery there a number of times, including after an attempt on his life in 1981, and for a tumour in the colon in 1992.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Alert Colon Rome Same Lead Sunday Prayer Muslim Christian

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

11 minutes ago

World Future Energy Summit signs key stakeholder a ..

26 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $750 million bond ..

41 minutes ago

Big setback for England as seven players test posi ..

55 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, 1,518 reco ..

1 hour ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, Khalifa Port implement reg ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.