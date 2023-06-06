UrduPoint.com

Pope In Hospital For Check-up

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023

Pope in hospital for check-up

Rome, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pope Francis visited a Rome hospital for a medical check-up on Tuesday, a hospital source and Italian media said, just over two months after he was hospitalised with bronchitis.

The 86-year-old pope spent less than an hour at the Gemelli hospital's geriatric unit for tests, according to ANSA and AGI news agencies.

A hospital source confirmed the visit to AFP, but the Vatican has not commented.

Francis was forced to take a day off at the end of last month with a fever, which the Vatican secretary of state blamed on tiredness.

The pope does not have public audiences scheduled on Tuesdays. His general audience at the Vatican was confirmed for Wednesday, according his official schedule.

The Vatican also released the schedule for Francis's next trip abroad, which will see him attend World Youth Day in Lisbon from August 2-6.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

