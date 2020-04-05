UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Livestreams Palm Sunday Mass Due To Virus 'tragedy'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

Pope livestreams Palm Sunday mass due to virus 'tragedy'

Vatican City, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Pope Francis called for courage in the face of the coronavirus pandemic as he delivered Palm Sunday mass by livestream instead of before Saint Peter's Square crowds.

The Vatican is abandoning centuries of tradition and refraining from public celebrations of the official start of the Catholic world's Holy Week.

Pope Francis called the pandemic a tragedy on Sunday that must be faced with courage and hope.

"Today, in the tragedy of a pandemic, in the face of the many false securities that have now crumbled, in the face of so many hopes betrayed, in the sense of abandonment that weighs upon our hearts, Jesus says to each one of us: 'Courage, open your heart to my love'," the pope said.

Palm Sunday marks the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. Easter Sunday on April 12 celebrates his resurrection from the dead.

But many of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics are observing the sacred days under home confinement -- just like the 83-year-old pontiff.

Pope Francis has been communicating with the outside world by video so that crowds do not gather to see and hear him in one of the world's most famous squares.

Vatican City itself has been closed to tourists for nearly a month as part of global efforts to stop the spread of a disease that has officially killed more than 65,000 people worldwide.

The Argentine-born pontiff went on to call on the faithful to overcome their fears and remember that they are not alone.

"When we have our back to the wall, when we find ourselves at a dead end, with no light and no way of escape, when it seems that God himself is not responding, we should remember that we are not alone," the pope said in his prayer.

Pope Francis himself went down with a cold in late February and was reportedly tested for COVID-19 twice as a precaution because seven people in the Vatican have caught the virus.

The Vatican says the pope is now in good health.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter a week later on April 19.

Related Topics

Dead World Jerusalem February April Sunday God Prayer Christian From Billion Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

26 minutes ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court expands on activating tri ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines 14 merchants for hiking face m ..

1 hour ago

DEWA commissions 8 new 132/11 kV substations with ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.