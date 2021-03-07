(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Qaraqosh, Iraq, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Pope Francis met Christians on Sunday in an ancient church torched by the Islamic State group when it swept into the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh in 2014.

After the militants were ousted from the town in 2016, the Al-Tahera (Immaculate Conception) Church's imposing marble floors and columns were restored and the faithful gathered there on Sunday to welcome the pontiff.