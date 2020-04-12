UrduPoint.com
Pope Offers Easter Prayer For Coronavirus Sick

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pope Francis offered a Easter Sunday prayer for those killed and suffering from a novel coronavirus that has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide.

"Today my thoughts turn in the first place to the many who have been directly affected by the coronavirus: the sick, those who have died and family members who mourn the loss of their loved ones, to whom, in some cases, they were unable even to bid a final farewell," the pope said in a livestreamed message from an empty Saint Peter's Basilica.

