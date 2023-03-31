UrduPoint.com

Pope On The Mend As Antibiotics Target Bronchitis

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Pope Francis spent a peaceful second night in hospital for treatment of bronchitis, a Vatican source said Friday, after doctors reported a "marked improvement" in the 86-year-old's condition.

The pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday for what the Vatican initially said were pre-planned tests, after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Medical staff said in a statement late Thursday that Francis was suffering from an "infectious bronchitis which required the administration of antibiotics".

The treatment has resulted in "a marked improvement in his state of health" and the pontiff could be back home in the Vatican "in the coming days", it said.

By Thursday morning he was feeling well enough to eat, pray and work from his private suite on the tenth floor of the hospital, according to the Vatican.

"Last night also passed peacefully," the source said on Friday morning.

