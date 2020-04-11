UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Presides Over Haunting Good Friday Procession Under Lockdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Pope presides over haunting Good Friday procession under lockdown

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Pope Francis entered a torch-lit, but hauntingly empty Saint Peter's Square for a Good Friday procession under a lockdown caused by a coronavirus that has claimed 100,000 lives worldwide.

The Argentine-born pontiff walked up to his podium flanked by five prison inmates from the hard-hit northern Italian city of Padua and five Vatican doctors and nurses.

Their presence was a tribute to the victims of a disease that has officially claimed nearly 19,000 lives in surrounding Italy -- a higher toll than in any other country and nearly a fifth of the world's reported total.

The dramatic Way of the Cross ceremony around Rome's sumptuously illuminated Colosseum has taken place every year since 1964, normally with thousands of faithful.

But both the Vatican and Italy have been under a virus-imposed lockdown and the 83-year-old pontiff has been communicating with the world's 1.3 billion Catholics by live-stream.

Earlier, Francis had said that medics and priests who died after becoming infected while looking after COVID-19 victims "gave their lives out of love, like soldiers at the front".

Dozens of priests and at least 100 doctors are believed to have died of the novel coronavirus in Italy.

Related Topics

World Died Rome Italy From Billion Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

1 hour ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

1 hour ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.