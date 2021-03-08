UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Returns To Rome After Historic Iraq Trip

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pope returns to Rome after historic Iraq trip

Rome, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pope Francis returned to Rome on Monday following his trip to Iraq, the first ever by a pontiff, according to an AFP reporter on board his plane.

The 84-year-old's packed three-day visit passed off without a hitch despite concerns about security and the coronavirus pandemic.

"Iraq will always remain with me, in my heart," the pope said as he concluded his largest Mass and final public event in Iraq on Sunday in Arbil, the capital of the northern Kurdistan region.

He later met the father of Alan Kurdi, the drowned Syrian Kurdish toddler who became a symbol of the plight of migrants.

It capped off a trip in which Francis covered more than 1,400 kilometres (900 miles) inside the conflict-ravaged country.

He brought encouragement to Iraq's diminished Christian community and extended a hand to Shiite Muslims by meeting top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq Visit Rome Sunday Muslim Christian Event Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

28 minutes ago

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

35 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

39 minutes ago

Thailand to cut hotel quarantine times

10 minutes ago

Gold n rates in Hyderabad gold market

10 minutes ago

Women play key role in national development: Ziaul ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.