Aboard the Papal Plane, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pope Francis, fresh from a gruelling three-day trip to Iraq, said Monday that it was "a lot more" tiring than past foreign visits.

"I have to confess to you that during this trip I felt a lot more tired than during other ones," the 84-year-old told reporters on plane taking them back to Rome.