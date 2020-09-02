Pope Says Lebanon Faces 'extreme Danger' After Blast
Vatican City, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pope Francis warned Wednesday that Lebanon faced "extreme danger that threatens the very existence of the country" following last month's massive explosion.
"Lebanon cannot be abandoned to its solitude," the pope said at his first limited audience with the public in six months because of the coronavirus crisis.