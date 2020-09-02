UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Says Lebanon Faces 'extreme Danger' After Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Pope says Lebanon faces 'extreme danger' after blast

Vatican City, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pope Francis warned Wednesday that Lebanon faced "extreme danger that threatens the very existence of the country" following last month's massive explosion.

"Lebanon cannot be abandoned to its solitude," the pope said at his first limited audience with the public in six months because of the coronavirus crisis.

Related Topics

Lebanon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked to leave Pakis ..

5 minutes ago

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

35 minutes ago

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

1 hour ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

1 hour ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

2 hours ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.