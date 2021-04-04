UrduPoint.com
Pope Shares Solidarity With Myanmar Youth As Protesters Decorate Easter Eggs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Pope shares solidarity with Myanmar youth as protesters decorate Easter eggs

Yangon, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar decorated boiled eggs on Sunday, as Pope Francis in his Easter message expressed solidarity with the country's youth.

Myanmar has been gripped by turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and derailed the country's tentative transition to democracy.

Security forces have sought to quell a mass uprising with lethal force and the death toll reached 557 as of Saturday, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

On Easter, decorated eggs became the latest emblem of resistance as scores of Myanmar protesters painted political messages on them and left them on neighbour's doorsteps.

Pictures posted on social media showed eggs adorned with images of Suu Kyi and three-finger salutes -- a protest gesture -- while others said "save our people" and "democracy".

"I am Buddhist but I have joined this campaign because it is easy to get a hold of eggs. I spent almost one hour decorating my eggs," a Yangon-based protester told AFP.

"I am praying for Myanmar's current situation to get back to democracy." Delivering his Easter message at the St.

Peter's Basilica on Sunday, Pope Francis singled out Myanmar youth "committed to supporting democracy and making their voices heard peacefully, in the knowledge that hatred can be dispelled only by love".

Myanmar's most senior Catholic, Cardinal Charles Bo, also shared an Easter message on Twitter: "Jesus has risen: Hallelujah - Myanmar will rise again!" Protesters also hit the streets again Sunday, some carrying flags and riding motorbikes.

In Pyinmana, a town in Naypyidaw region, security forces opened fire on demonstrators.

"A man who was in the walking crowd got hit and killed. Another one was also shot," a resident told AFP.

A 30-year-old protester was also killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in a small town in northern Kachin state.

"They shot him at the roadside. He was wounded and died later. They took away his dead body this morning at 6 a.m.," an eye witness told AFP.

The military junta insists security forces are "exercising utmost restraint," as they respond to the protests, state-run newspaper Myawady reported Sunday.

In Pyay, a town in Bago region, people plastered photos of Myanmar children killed since early February on a billboard and on fences.

